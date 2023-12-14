Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 3.3% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:OXY traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.96. 7,366,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,920,901. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.47.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 8,077,036 shares of company stock valued at $474,830,550 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

