Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.62 and last traded at $76.53. 1,193,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,578,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.54.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.87.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,542 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,505. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Okta by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Okta by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

