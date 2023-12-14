Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

OPOF opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $28.87.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Old Point Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

