Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Holdings Cut by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,840,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,558 shares during the period. Old Republic International accounts for about 4.5% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Old Republic International worth $130,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Old Republic International by 779.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 91.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ORI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.4 %

Old Republic International stock opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.