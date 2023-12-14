OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Stock Price Up 4.7%

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 174,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 564,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

OABI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OmniAb in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 million. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. Research analysts predict that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OmniAb news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,427,919 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,214.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in OmniAb in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in OmniAb in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in OmniAb in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

