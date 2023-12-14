ON (NYSE:ONON) PT Raised to $40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONON. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Monday, December 4th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Shares of ONON traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.71. 1,017,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,262,776. ON has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 110.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.31 million. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in ON by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ON in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in ON by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ON by 816.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

