ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 913,982 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of ONEOK worth $48,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in ONEOK by 4.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 1.4% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $67.31 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.69.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

