Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Hits New 12-Month High at $148.24

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $148.24 and last traded at $147.51, with a volume of 125237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONTO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $207.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $882,464.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,855.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $882,464.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,855.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $376,045.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,710.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $487,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 10.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 464,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,218,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 12.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3.7% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 291,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $214,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.