O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Boosted by BROOKFIELD Corp ON

BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 165.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $24,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,742,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,967,000 after purchasing an additional 32,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 261,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.13.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $983.41 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $1,005.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $951.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $939.60. The stock has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

