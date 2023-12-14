Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Trading Down 5.3%

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.70. Approximately 1,016,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 869,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Osisko Mining from C$10.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.55 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

The stock has a market cap of C$984.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 64.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.86.

In other news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 75,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total transaction of C$221,250.00. In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 75,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total transaction of C$221,250.00. Also, Director Jose Vizquerra sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total transaction of C$446,100.00. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

