Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Gap Down to $41.73

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.73, but opened at $40.88. Ovintiv shares last traded at $41.08, with a volume of 466,991 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average of $43.95. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.61.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.90%.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 23.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 214,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after buying an additional 40,268 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 387,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after buying an additional 23,719 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 22.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $18,097,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

