Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $161.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.07.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $146.19 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $83.98 and a 1-year high of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Owens Corning by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after acquiring an additional 155,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Owens Corning by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,406,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,575,000 after acquiring an additional 37,793 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Owens Corning by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,256,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,578,000 after acquiring an additional 448,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Owens Corning by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,082,000 after acquiring an additional 310,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

