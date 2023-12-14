Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $147.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Owens Corning traded as high as $152.34 and last traded at $151.14, with a volume of 208641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.19.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.28.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

