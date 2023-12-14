Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Bought by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,321 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,532,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,054,000 after purchasing an additional 256,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,861,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 174,085 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BATS CALF traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.92. 2,620,882 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

