Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities researchers at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PACB has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.78.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $980,061.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

