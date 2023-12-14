Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Now Covered by Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.78. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

