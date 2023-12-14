Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.00

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 16553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PTVE. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.52%.

Institutional Trading of Pactiv Evergreen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,393,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,851,000 after purchasing an additional 38,104 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,650,000 after buying an additional 184,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 4,426.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 5.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,215,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,342,000 after acquiring an additional 161,331 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

