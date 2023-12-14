Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $350.00 at Wedbush

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PANW. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $313.86 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $316.19. The firm has a market cap of $98.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.33, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares in the company, valued at $253,543,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,543,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

