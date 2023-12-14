Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) & Huaneng Power International (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Financial Review

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) and Huaneng Power International (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pampa Energía and Huaneng Power International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energía $1.83 billion 1.48 $456.00 million $10.42 4.75 Huaneng Power International N/A N/A N/A $0.80 0.63

Pampa Energía has higher revenue and earnings than Huaneng Power International. Huaneng Power International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pampa Energía, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

12.9% of Pampa Energía shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Huaneng Power International shares are held by institutional investors. 55.5% of Pampa Energía shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pampa Energía and Huaneng Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energía 31.37% 20.70% 10.41% Huaneng Power International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pampa Energía and Huaneng Power International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pampa Energía 1 2 2 0 2.20 Huaneng Power International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pampa Energía currently has a consensus target price of $36.50, indicating a potential downside of 26.28%. Given Pampa Energía’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pampa Energía is more favorable than Huaneng Power International.

Summary

Pampa Energía beats Huaneng Power International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pampa Energía

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía S.A. operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. The company also explores for and produces oil and gas; produces petrochemicals, such as styrene, styrene butadiene rubber, and polystyrene; and operates high voltage electricity transmission network. In addition, it engages in gas transportation and advisory services activities. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa Energía S.A. in September 2008. Pampa Energía S.A. was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Huaneng Power International

(Get Free Report)

Huaneng Power International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops, constructs, operates, and manages power plants and related projects. The company generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources. It is also involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; cargo loading and storage; port, warehousing, and conveying activities; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. In addition, the company engages in the repair and maintenance of power equipment; supply of steam and hot water; plumbing pipe installation and repair; and energy engineering construction activities. Further, it involved in the provision of transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; energy supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo handling and transportation; and port management, investment, and development activities. Additionally, the company engages in the management of industrial water and waste, as well as provides environment engineering, and information technology and management consulting services.It also sells raw and processed coal; and offers central heat and desalinated water services. As of December 31, 2022, the company had a controlled installed capacity of 127,228 megawatts and low carbon clean energy installed capacity of 33,171 MW. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.