Park National Corp OH Buys 250 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2,941.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in S&P Global by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $435.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.24. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $435.99. The company has a market cap of $137.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

