Park National Corp OH Decreases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,219 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $20,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 69.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 397 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.90.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $111.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.04. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,649 shares of company stock worth $9,089,600. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

