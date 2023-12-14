Park National Corp OH Decreases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 560,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $248.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $257.91.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

