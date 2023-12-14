Park National Corp OH Has $8.26 Million Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 171.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 345,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,239 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UCON. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 305,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,692,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $24.77.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

