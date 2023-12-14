Park National Corp OH Purchases 438 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Park National Corp OH grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in American Tower by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 621,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,599,000 after purchasing an additional 162,895 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $211.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a PE ratio of 137.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

