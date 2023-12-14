Park National Corp OH Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.7% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $37,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth $998,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,650,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.26.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $343.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.99. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $345.20. The company has a market cap of $215.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

