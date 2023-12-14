Park National Corp OH Raises Stock Position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 164.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,305 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH owned about 0.47% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,440,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 955.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Growth Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTGS stock opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.