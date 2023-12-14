Park National Corp OH Reduces Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $226.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,036 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.46.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

