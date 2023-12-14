Park National Corp OH Sells 19,761 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,761 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH owned about 0.17% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $13,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth approximately $1,064,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Announces Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

