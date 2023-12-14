Park National Corp OH Sells 21,753 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,295 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 21,753 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 13,103 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $563,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $722,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,418. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $563,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,729 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

