&Partners Acquires 521 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

&Partners increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 196.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFP stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.42. The stock had a trading volume of 111,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $90.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $408.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.02 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,646.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,729,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

