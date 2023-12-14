&Partners Acquires 7,467 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

&Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.6% of &Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. &Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after buying an additional 21,295,255 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015,875 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $284,663,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,185,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,921,258. The stock has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

