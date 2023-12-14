&Partners Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

&Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 109.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter worth $107,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CRBN traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $164.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,189. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.81. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52-week low of $136.23 and a 52-week high of $165.43. The stock has a market cap of $915.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

