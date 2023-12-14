&Partners Buys 314 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

&Partners increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Philip Morris International by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $96.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,078. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $149.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.17.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

