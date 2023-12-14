&Partners Buys New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

&Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $314,712,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in FedEx by 86.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $428,563,000 after purchasing an additional 799,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in FedEx by 2,602.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,775,000 after purchasing an additional 632,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $4.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $278.44. The company had a trading volume of 515,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,711. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $162.61 and a 12 month high of $280.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.96.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

