&Partners Buys New Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

&Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,011,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,515,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vistra by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 210,339 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VST. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.16. The company had a trading volume of 652,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,540. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 24.12%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

