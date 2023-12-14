&Partners Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

&Partners decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.32. The stock had a trading volume of 27,225,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,339,383. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

