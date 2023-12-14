&Partners Cuts Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

&Partners reduced its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 137.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

BHF stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.20. The stock had a trading volume of 87,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,335. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.32. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

