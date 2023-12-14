&Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

&Partners lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after buying an additional 749,924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 832.2% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 202,700 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 378.8% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 210,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after buying an additional 166,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 165,919 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.36. The stock had a trading volume of 35,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,153. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

