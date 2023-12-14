&Partners Decreases Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

&Partners decreased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,229 shares during the quarter. &Partners owned 0.16% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 55.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at $814,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.88. 941,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,471. The company has a market cap of $763.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.12. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $6.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

