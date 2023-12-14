&Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

&Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DFS traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.04. 1,006,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,780. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.