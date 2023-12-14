&Partners Decreases Stock Position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

&Partners reduced its position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132,001 shares during the quarter. &Partners owned approximately 0.34% of Great Ajax worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 25.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 269,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 251,443 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 487.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 229,696 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 83.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 134,465 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter valued at $801,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of AJX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,424. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Great Ajax Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is -31.21%.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

