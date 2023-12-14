&Partners Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

&Partners grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average of $70.78. The company has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.