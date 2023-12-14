&Partners Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

&Partners decreased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PML. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.29. 169,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,464. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

