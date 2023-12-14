&Partners Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

&Partners reduced its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,689 shares during the period. Rithm Capital comprises 1.0% of &Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. &Partners’ holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,087,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,063,000 after buying an additional 594,546 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 8.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 31,068 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 15.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rithm Capital stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,942. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.84. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RITM. Jonestrading raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Compass Point increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

