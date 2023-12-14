&Partners Has $258,000 Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

&Partners decreased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,299 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $246,734,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.52. 8,531,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,635,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

