&Partners Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

&Partners reduced its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 269.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 340.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKYY traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $85.72. 37,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,939. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day moving average of $77.33. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

