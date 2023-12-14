&Partners Has $610,000 Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

&Partners cut its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after buying an additional 770,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after purchasing an additional 680,339 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after buying an additional 513,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 705,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,937,000 after buying an additional 317,724 shares in the last quarter.

FTSL traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $46.15. 67,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,609. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $46.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

