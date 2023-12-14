&Partners Has $657,000 Stock Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

&Partners lessened its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. &Partners owned approximately 0.26% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $27,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,565.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John A. Taylor acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $27,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,565.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marcin Urbaszek acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,058 shares in the company, valued at $355,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $116,970. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GPMT traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.00. 147,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,497. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $309.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.73. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPMT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

