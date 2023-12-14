&Partners Increases Stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

&Partners increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) by 877.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,150 shares during the quarter. &Partners owned about 0.15% of Eos Energy Enterprises worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,665.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 608,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,981 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $74,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,137.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EOSE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ EOSE traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,624,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.34. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $5.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

