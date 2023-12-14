&Partners Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

&Partners lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.68. 695,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,045. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

